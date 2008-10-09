JSD launched own dross separator

The dross separator is the first self-designed and manufactured product of Polish JSD, which until recently only distributed equipment of other producers.

JSD is known in Poland as a distributor of such equipment producers as Universal and Vitronics-Soltec - distributing in Poland and countries in the former Soviet Union. Recently the company introduced its first own product - the dross separator - adjustable to various wave-solder machines. The machinery has already been tested and will be marketed. According to the producer, a company can save up to 30% of its solder costs.



Szczepan Reiss, V-c President of JSD said: 'Launching the new product reflects our strategy to meet equipment need of many electronics producers. The device is our answer to the growing demand to sav solder usage costs. I would like to stress, that it is the first product of JSD itself. Soon, maybe already this year, we plan to introduce another new product on the market’.