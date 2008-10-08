Electronics Production | October 08, 2008
Bombardier integrates Kontron embedded computing technology
Kontron's embedded computing technology will again be integrated into another one of Bombardier’s rail system designs being developed to answer transportation needs throughout China.
This is the latest development in an ongoing long-term design relationship between Kontron and Bombardier.
Bombardier has used embedded computing technology from Kontron since 1996 for the development of numerous high-profile transportation and rail control systems, including automated train cars and wayside rail projects in Dallas, Texas; Madrid; London; Singapore; Taipei and most recently, Miami, Florida.
“Kontron is Bombardier’s clear choice for embedded computing – providing reliable technology for safety critical applications that must perform flawlessly. Kontron has answered these needs expertly, quickly developing custom variations of standard COTS products to meet the changing requirements of our rail system applications,” said Gary Krivijanski, Manager, Vehicle / Signaling Procurement at Bombardier.“ This is a competitive advantage and strength that continues to cement our relationship today, and enables our innovative people mover trains found throughout the world.”
Kontron and Bombardier engineering teams have worked closely since the inception of the working relationship, with Kontron placing an engineer onsite to train Bombardier’s technical lead engineer on the development environment. Kontron initially provided Bombardier with the Intelligent Serial I/O (ISO) VME card, customized to meet Bombardier’s specific needs, including serial communications and cross-checking of redundant systems. The Kontron standard CPU440 and CPU540 VME processor cards were also integrated for on-board control and positive train separation in Bombardier’s automated train car system applications.
Bombardier ultimately commissioned Kontron to develop the customized CPU541 VME card integrating dual processors to manage its critical safety applications and allow more passenger throughput. Kontron later optimized its VCE405 processor card, creating a 400 MHz variant for Bombardier to replace the CPU541 with added mission specific hardware and capabilities required by real-time transportation applications. Today Bombardier uses a third VCE405 to replace the ISIO VME card for communications.
