Distribution agreement between e2v and Avnet Memec

Avnet Memec has extended its distribution partnership with e2v. The new agreement will be immediately effective for Germany, Italy, France, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey and Eastern Europe.

With this extension into these key territories, Avnet Memec is strengthening its portfolio of Broadband Data-converters, High reliability Microprocessors, peripheral products and Magneto-resistive RAMs.



Avnet Memec received the e2v distributorship through the acquisition of Azzurri just a few months ago. “Since then Avnet Memec has proven to be a competent and reliable partner for e2v and was so able to extend the relationship to pan-European. This is reward for our activities over the last months and also highlights e2v’s trust in our expertise”, stated Steve Haynes, President Avnet Memec.



e2v's family of 8, 10 and 12-bit A/D converters has expanded to include sampling rates from 500 Msps to 5 Gsps, all without the need for additional off-chip external interleaving techniques. e2v ADC's provide receiver designers with market leading high linearity, ENOB and dynamic range, coupled with analog bandwidths from 1GHz to over 3GHz for true high IF sampling.



This expanded agreement reinforces the already strong position of Avnet Memec as e2v’s distributor in the UK and Ireland.