Foxconn considers to lay off 90,000 people

EMS-provider Foxconn is considering to cut staff numbers by 10% to 15% this year, if the global economy does not pick up again.

Foxconn's spokesperson C.A. Ting stated in a report fron CENS that regular personnel evaluation is a normal corporate procedure to boost operating efficiency. According to the report, the EMS-provider has laid off an average of 5% of its staff for the past several years. The stated figures of 10-15% would mean that between 60,000 to 90,000 staff could loose their jobs by the end of the year.