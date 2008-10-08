SMT & Inspection | October 08, 2008
MYDATA appoints new MD in China
Pelle Wennerlund has been appointed Managing Director of MYDATA in the China region. The appointment will further strengthen MYDATA’s on-going expansion in China, an increasingly important market for the supplier of high performance SMT equipment.
He has a strong track record for building and growing markets for capital equipment and machinery in the China region. He started his career in the China region with the trading company C. Melchers GmbH & Co, then he took on the challenge to head up the Injection Moulding Division in China for the Munich-based plastics machinery manufacturer Krauss Maffei, where he contributed to substantial growth.
His work was focused on two main target markets: EMS/electronics and automotive industries. “We are excited to have Pelle on board. With Pelle’s track record to build and expand businesses in China, we think Pelle is ideal to lead our effort to grow our business further in China”, says Robert Gothner, VP Global Marketing and Sales.
"I am happy to join MYDATA. The company has a good name in the market and I believe in MYDATA's flexible production concept. I also think that we have a good foundation in the China market for us to build upon”, says Pelle Wennerlund.
MYDATA has been present in China since the early 90’s with a substantial number of customers and machines installed over the years. During 2008 MYDATA launched the all new MY100-series Pick and Place machines, as well as the second generation of the MY500 Jet Printer, both of which enjoy a very high interest in the Chinese market.
