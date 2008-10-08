CTS secures deal with Japanese automotive manufacturer

CTS Automotive Products was awarded follow-on production programs for a new Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) Accelerator Pedal Module. These awards come from an existing Japanese OEM, thereby solidifying our future business relationship with one of the largest global automotive manufacturers

These pedals will be built at facilities in North America and Europe beginning late 2010 and mid-2011. Total revenue from these awards is expected to exceed $24 million over the five year life of the program. Additional awards for the next generation Accelerator Pedal Module are expected.



The Accelerator Pedal Module targeted for this initial release is the first of its kind to adopt an improved design standard. CTS was selected over several other competitors based on its ability to provide a new pedal design that met objectives for performance, weight and price.