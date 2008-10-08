Smartrac and Sony in cooperation

Smartrac and Sony have entered into an agreement by which Smartrac will be the first RFID inlay manufacturer using wire-embedding technology to support Sony’s FeliCa contactless integrated circuit (IC) chip technology with the new Sony chip RC-S962.

The RFID inlays comprising an antenna and the Sony microchip on a carrier substrate will be manufactured with Smartrac’s proprietary wire-embedding technology.



The Sony FeliCa microchip platform combines processing, storage and communications functions and is used for various applications including access, secure electronic payment transactions and membership or loyalty rewards systems. In Japan and other international markets for example Hong Kong, FeliCa is the de facto standard for contactless payment, mass transit and access control.



“We are proud to be the first embedded wire inlay manufacturer to support Sony FeliCa and the new chip generation outside of Japan,” says Wolfgang Schneider, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of Smartrac. “Combining Smartac’s durable and dependable RFID inlays with Sony’s next generation RC-S962 chips will offer customers flexibel and reliable solutions.”