ČR to tighten foreigners' health requirements

The Czech Republic is likely to tighten health requirements for foreigners working in the country by the end of October. This comes as a consequence of the increased number of TB cases reported this year, such as the ones in Foxconn's two facilities.

Foreigners that want to work in the Czech Republic will be obliged to submit a health certificate - specifying that they do not suffer from tuberculosis. Additional to that all foreigners will have to undergo a medical check-up in the Czech Republic, covered by their Czech employers.



As evertiq reported earlier, cases of TB suffering foreign workers occured at Foxconn CZ's facilities in Pardubice and Kutna Hora. Additional to that, several workers at Panasonic's plant in Plzen were also reported to suffer from TB, states the Prague Daily Monitor.



Stricter measures should especially apply to workers from the former Soviet Union, mainly Ukraine, as well as Vietnam, Mongolia and Romania, the report continues. The new law on Czech green cards would enable the government to expel a foreigner who arrives in the Czech Republic carrying a (serious) illness.