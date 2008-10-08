Imbera and Daeduck in joint venture for high-volume embedded (IMB) products manufacture

Imbera Electronics has entered a partnership with Korean prominent PCB manufacturer Daeduck. Daeduck is to provide a high-volume manufacturing base for Imbera's revolutionary Integrated Module Board (IMB) packaging.

Imbera's technology offers OEMs the potential to significantly miniaturize their PCBs. Through this joint venture Imbera is now able to offer its customers a simple, cost-effective and complete end-to-end packaging solution, while meeting demands for volume production.



Imbera’s partnership with Daeduck supports a full range of turnkey manufacturing services. It will also offer design services to help customers optimize system design.



Daeduck was selected by Imbera due to its long-established reputation in the PCB world. The company has operated for 36 years and has partnered with some of the largest companies in the market. Daeduck is particularly well-known for its ability to maintain a consistently high quality output when manufacturing in volumes, as well as an aggressive technology roadmap. Following this announcement Imbera and Daeduck will begin their initial work together on several customer projects.



Mr. T.S. Seo at Daeduck comments: "So many companies these days are looking for ways to make products smaller. It's a fact of life that the component real-estate, particularly in mobile devices, is becoming more-and-more valuable. In putting multiple components within the layers of the PCB, OEMs can choose to use a smaller PCB, or to fit more components with the same space. Greater component density means that OEMs have better opportunities to differentiate their products in a cost-effective manner. This really is the next stage of PCB evolution, and we're delighted that Imbera has put their confidence in our abilities to realise it."



