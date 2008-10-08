NXP starts sale of New York facility

NXP Semiconductors has retained ATREG, the semiconductor sales division of Colliers International, to sell its fully operational 200mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in Fishkill, New York.

“NXP is willing to license their advanced process technologies and enter into a supply agreement which would immediately allow for rapid market penetration and instant product differentiation in leading edge applications,” said Stephen Rothrock, Colliers Senior Vice President and Managing Director of ATREG. “The fab‘s leading edge technology capability, SMIF interface tool line, and premium wafer pricing make this a very attractive offering,” asserts Rothrock.



Peter Yates, Senior Vice President & General Manager of NXP added, "NXP selected Stephen Rothrock and Doug Barrett of ATREG to assist in capitalizing on the global interest we have experienced since our announcement.” Yates emphasized, “NXP is committed to identifying a qualified purchaser who will recognize the inherent long term value of the offering and the dedicated, experienced and highly-skilled staff on site."