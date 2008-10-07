Indium promotes McKee to support European Sales Region

Indium Corporation announces the promotion of David McKee to the position of Key and Direct Accounts Manager for Indium Corporation in Europe.

David is responsible for providing direction and support to Indium’s network of direct and key accounts in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with a focus on the company’s solder products. He also works with the global sales team to support Indium’s multi-national customers.



David joined the Indium Corporation sales team in 2000. He has experience as a mechanical engineer in the automotive market, as well as the electronics industry. He has held positions in production and process engineering, sales, and management.



David is based at Indium Corporation’s facility in Milton Keynes, UK and reports to Guido Lanoye, European Sales Manager.