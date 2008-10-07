Enterprise Minister opens new facility at Teknek

Jim Mather MSP, Minister for Enterprise, Energy & Tourism, opened a new production facility at Teknek Limited’s head office in Glasgow.

The new facility, a “semi-clean room”, will be used to produce the special elastomer rollers used in the contact cleaning equipment. These rollers, produced under the most stringent production conditions, will be fitted to both Teknek equipment and also marketed to other manufacturers world-wide.



The company now exports over 90% of its output to overseas markets into a number of key industry sectors such as semi-conductors, converting, printing, medical and solar cells. In 2007 the company employed 150 people within its ten global offices.



Enterprise Minister Jim Mather said: “I am delighted to open Teknek’s new production facility here in Renfrewshire. Engineering is a key sector with an important role to play in helping this Government achieve its aim of increasing sustainable economic growth. The opening of the new facility is a

great boost for Teknek and the local economy. I wish all at the firm every success for the future.”



Stephen Mitchell, managing director of Teknek Limited said: “This is a strategic investment for Teknek which will safeguard existing jobs and create new employment in the longer term. Despite the economic downturn we have seen demand grow for our equipment and specialist expertise in the field of contact cleaning, especially from Asia where hi-technology industries rely on our equipment as an integral part of their production processes.”



The opening of the new facility follows the recent announcement by the TH Group of companies, of which Teknek is part, of the merger of Teknek Howwood and Kilwinning-based NPI Solutions Limited, to form one of Scotland’s largest manufacturing services businesses.