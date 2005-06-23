Elcoteq, Flextronics, GE to make cargo investment in Hungary

Irish Cape Clear Aviation Kft is in talks with Flextronics International Kft, GE Hungary Rt, and Elcoteq Hungary Kft, on investments in a planned cargo and logistic center in Hungary.

The multi-billion-forint investment is set to turn Sármellék airport, near Lake Balaton in Hungary, into a large-capacity cargo base and logistics center, unnamed sources tell BBJ. Cape Clear Aviation rents the airport for 99 years since 2003.