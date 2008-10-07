Apple not to use Foxconn to produce MacBook, will produce in-house

Media reports suggest that Apple keep the final assembly of the new MacBook in-house. Until now, MacBook manufacturing was outsourced to EMS-providers such as Foxconn.

The rumours also indicate that the new MacBook comes with a new casing, which will be made using one solid chunk of aluminum. This in turn means that this new manufacturing method will make Apple's laptops smaller, sleeker and lighter. This is reportedly called MacBook Brick; the brick will be cut out with lasers and jets of water to produce one case for the new MacBook models, said infotech.indiatimes. The new models - which will be introduced on October 14 (if rumours are correct) - will come with an LED-backlit display.



Image Source: Apple