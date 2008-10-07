Update: AMD creates new chip company & invests in Dresden

AMD and the Advanced Technology Investment Company will create a new global enterprise, The Foundry Company, to address the growing global demand for independent, leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

There is a strong shift to foundries occurring – particularly to foundries with the capacity to produce devices using leading-edge process technologies. With The Foundry Company, AMD will be able to unlock the value of its world-class manufacturing capability – by making it available to a growing community of fabless semiconductor companies. more



The Foundry Company: A U.S. Headquartered Global Enterprise

The Foundry Company will begin with key strengths needed to build a successful manufacturing company: a history of manufacturing excellence through AMD, committed capital, talented workforce and intellectual capital, and a strong, long-term technology partnership with IBM.



To scale capacity, The Foundry Company intends to proceed with a planned capacity expansion in Dresden, Germany. In addition, the company plans, subject to the transfer of previously approved New York State incentives, to begin construction on a new state-of-the-art facility in Saratoga County, New York, creating more than 1,465 highly-skilled, advanced manufacturing jobs and stimulating the creation of thousands more local jobs. Once operational, the New York facility will be the only independently-managed leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing foundry in the United States.