Delphi to shut down production line in Hungary

US-based Delphi was forced to shut down one of its production lines in its Hungarian facility. Reasons given were a decline in orders.

Delphi's facility in Szombathely (western Hungary) was forced to shut down one of its production lines. Company sources said that the facility saw a major decline in automotive industry orders during the past few weeks, Hungarian Napi Gazdasag reports. However, executives stressed that no lay offs were necessary and all affected employees were reassigned to other departments within the company.