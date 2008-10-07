Elcoteq Hungary celebrated 10 years

Elcoteq Hungary celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 17, 2008 in Pécs. The anniversary was celebrated at the plants in Pécs during September.

The anniversary day featured a Gala show at the National Theatre of Pécs, where approximately 520 guests including Elcoteqians, politicians and business partners, gathered to celebrate.



Mr. Jouni Hartikainen, President and CEO of Elcoteq, Ms. Erika Szücs, Hungarian Minister of Social Affairs and Labour and Mr. Tasnádi Péter, the mayor of Pécs gave speeches in the gala. The program of the gala was comprised of a large variety of acts including Finnish, Hungarian songs as well as ballet and folk dances. After the gala, the celebration continued with a dinner at the Palatinus Hotel, where Mr. Hannu Hautala also introduced the new General Manager, Dr. Lajos Gódány, who started on September 15, 2008.



Elcoteq’s operations in Hungary started in 1998 with 250 working at the Finn plant. Nowadays there are about 6,400 working at Elcoteq Hungary.