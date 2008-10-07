AWS looking for acquisitions in the UK & Asia

The strategy of the UK based EMS-provider AWS remains on growth organically and by further focused acquisitions in the UK and also to broaden footprint internationally with a targeted presence in South East Asia.

To enable the Group to achieve its aims the Board has secured an investment in the equity from the private equity arm of Barclays Bank, Barclays Ventures. This serves to underwrite the Board's determination to continue it's path of strategic as well as organic growth within the electronics manufacturing services sector and to strengthen its capacity to achieve its aims.



AWS Electronics Group has grown both strategically and organically over the last three years. During this period the Group has made five acquisitions, broadening its manufacturing capabilities and implementing a fully integrated group supply chain solution. Employing 420 staff, the Group now has annual sales in excess of £40 million. Today the business comprises four UK based businesses supported by a lower cost manufacturing solution based in northern Slovakia.