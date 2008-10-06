Ohmega and CCI Eurolam in agreement

Ohmega has selected CCI Eurolam as an exclusive distributor in Europe for its embedded resistive product, trade named OhmegaPly.

In addition, CCI Eurolamwill provide technical support to customers of this resistive product.

Through this agreement, OhmegaPly customers in Europe will have prompt service and technical support at the best cost and efficiency. This agreement is effective October 1st 2008 for all European countries.



“CCI Eurolam, with its technical support and presence in the European market, is the ideal partner for us. Our European customers and prospective customers can be assured that their use of OhmegaPly will be fully supported by the dedicated teams at Ohmega Technologies and CCI Eurolam,” said Bruce Mahler Vice President of Ohmega Technologies. CCI Eurolam ihas facilities in France, Germany, Italy and the UK.



“Ohmega products and technology is well known within the Industry. The demand for embedded resistors is growing as increased circuit density and miniaturization in PCB designs makes removal of discrete resistors from the board surface an attractive option. We are happy to make the OhmegaPly product readily available to the European market. Our team will support the customers and the end users in integrating these products in their designs and in the processing of OhmegaPly PCB's” said Bernard Bismuth General Manager of CCI Eurolam.