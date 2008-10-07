SMT & Inspection | October 07, 2008
EV Group receives orders from Universities
EV Group announced that three European universities -- Southampton University, University of Ulster and Technische Universitat Braunschweig -- have placed orders for multiple EVG systems.
These follow-on order wins for leading-edge MEMS research are for next-generation EVG systems, totaling in excess of US$2.9 million. Notably, the United Kingdom (UK)-based Southampton University purchased the largest photolithography/MEMS equipment order by a university in the UK for The Southampton Nanofabrication Centre -- its new cleanroom set to open this fall -- equipping the organization with the most comprehensive manufacturing capability in the MEMS field of any UK educational institution.
Tools purchased include several of EVG's most versatile systems for photolithography and MEMS manufacturing ideal for a research environment: the 150 coater with spin and spray coat capability; the 6200TR automatic topside microscope aligner; the 620T microscope aligner for training students in aligner techniques and processes; the 620TB manual load top and bottom-side microscope aligner for MEMS applications, such as creating microchannels by photo techniques and aligning wafers prior to bonding; and the 501 bonder for laminating dry film on to substrates prior to processing and wafer bonding. Shipment and installation of the tools will take place upon the completion of the clean room construction scheduled for this fall.
The University of Ulster and the Institute for Microtechnology at Technische Universitat Braunschweig each purchased an EVG620T -- a manual load topside microscope aligner -- for their respective MEMS R&D efforts. This versatile system is flexible enabling users to scale from R&D to high-volume production, and to adjust the tool for various application requirements. Both systems have been shipped and installed.
