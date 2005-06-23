Foxconn revaled as Nokia's major partner

Nokia has revealed that Foxconn Electronics has become one of its three major production partners in the world.

Foxconn currently supplies mobile phone components to Nokia. In a recent announcement of Nokia's expansion plans in China's Xingwang Industrial Park, Foxconn will be involved in the expansion and aims to supply mobile phone assembly boards and related components for Nokia's production needs. Foxconn will also establish its own facility, which will be used to supply components of Nokia mobile phones.