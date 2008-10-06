Nordson acquires assets of Swiss distributor

Nordson has acquired the assets of Vilters, Switzerland-based Wachter, Paul and Co., operator of Bigger Dosier Klebetechnik, a distributor of Nordson’s EFD brand product line.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bigger Dosier Klebetechnik has distributed the EFD product line for 40 years. The company will become part of Nordson’s subsidiary Nordson (Schweiz) AG and will continue to function as before.