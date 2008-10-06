Elcoteq appoints Roger Taylor as SVP

Mr. Roger Taylor has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) Group Operations and member of the Elcoteq Management Team (EMT) as of October 8, 2008. He will be based in Zug, Switzerland.

Roger Taylor has had positions within major communication technology OEM's like Nokia and Motorola. During his career he has gained wide international experience, including management of manufacturing and supply chain operations in Hong Kong and the USA. Most recently he has worked as an independent consultant in numerous overseas assignments for EMS companies.



"With his broad experience and industry knowledge Mr. Taylor will substantially help to optimize and improve Elcoteq's operations, logistics and supply chain management," Jouni Hartikainen, President and CEO of Elcoteq SE says.