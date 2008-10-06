Sanmina-SCI in talks with Flextronics?

Rumours have it that the two EMS-companies Sanmina-SCI and Flextronics are in talks for a possible acquisition.

Just before the market closed on Friday, a huge volume surge in Sanmina-SCI has being reported. A report by Seeking-alpha states that the volume surge was in the order of more than 10 million shares. This could follow rumours that the two EMS-companies Sanmina-SCI and Flextronics are in acquisition negotiations.