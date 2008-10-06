Sony Ericsson pressures its suppliers

Sony Ericsson has required that its suppliers have to lower their prices.

Sony Ericsson demanded lower prices from its suppliers. However, nobody wants to put their names to the rumours due to the fear of coming into disfavour with mobile manufacturers.



Subcontractors are especially upset about the intransigent tone deployed by Sony Ericsson. A requirement seems to be that – not negotiable - all prices have to go down by 10%. All subcontractors are invited to come back with an answer if they want to continue to work with Sony Ericsson past Oct. 6.