Fujitsu Siemens Computers without Siemens?

The German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reports that Siemens will now definitely leave the joint venture Fujitsu Siemens Computers.

The German company has offered its share in the joint venture to its partner Fujitsu. As previously reported, both companies had to make a decision about the future of Fujitsu Siemens Computers by the end of September. The report states that everything is settled and priced negociations between the two former partners are the only thing left. Additional to that, the report also states that a major point is also the future of the two assembly sites in Germany (Augsburg, Sömmerda).