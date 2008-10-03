Valeo with new joint venture in India

Valeo has created a joint venture with the Anand Group for the production of lighting systems in India. The new company, called Valeo Lighting Systems India Private Limited, will be majority-owned by Valeo.

Located in Chennai, the joint venture will develop, produce and sell Valeo Lighting Systems products, including headlamps, rear lamps and fog lamps, for automakers serving the fast-growing Indian market. Valeo has been present in India since 1997, when it created two joint ventures for the production of clutches and clutch facings in Chennai, where the Group also has an engineering center. Two additional joint ventures were created in Pune in 2007, one manufacturing security systems and the other, alternators and starter motors.



India produced over 2 million vehicles in 2007 and is expected to double its output by 2015.



Image Source: Valeo