Cobham completes purchase of GMS

Further to the announcement of 20 August 2008, Cobham has completed the purchase of the trade and net assets of GMS for US$26 million in cash on a debt and cash free basis.

GMS, which employs 50 people and is based in Carlsbad, California, will become part of the Cobham Avionics and Surveillance (‘CAS’) Division and will operate under Cobham’s existing US Special Security Agreements.



GMS designs and manufactures digital equipment, including video surveillance and high definition and wireless video technologies, which is used in a variety of applications and is sold primarily into US law enforcement and national security and defence markets, together with the broadcast market. It is an excellent technological fit with Cobham’s existing business, offering complementary products and capabilities which present opportunities for synergistic growth. It provides Cobham with access to a wider customer base and creates a physical presence on the west coast of the USA for its intelligence and surveillance business.