Thales opens new £10m managed service centre for Yorkshire

Thales UK has completed the construction of a new Managed Service Centre - incorporating a Tier 3 data centre - in Doncaster. The facility, which opened earlier in the summer, will benefit businesses that are looking for mission-critical managed service solutions.

The centre has been specially designed from the ground up to address the growing hi-tech, hi-security IT services market, with a highly secure and resilient hosting environment for client's business critical applications. This facility means that companies in the region can protect all their sensitive data, such as customer records, for example with military-grade security, but still have immediate access to it. It is the premier facility of it's kind outside of London and the South East.



The managed service centre almost doubles the size of the Thales business in Doncaster and will create 120 new jobs for the Yorkshire region. In 2002 Thales UK centralised its UK telecommunications and IT operations in a brand new Task Management Centre (TMC) in Doncaster.



Peter Batley, Managing Director of Thales UK's Security Solutions & Services business, says: "The highly secure data centre, operating mission critical IT systems, is a key success for Thales and is evidence of our continuing investment in the Doncaster area. Thales selected Doncaster because of the availability of a high-quality IT workforce in the region, and also because it offered a suitable location near to all the national transport amenities and communication infrastructures."



Rt Hon Rosie Winterton MP, Minister of State for Transport and MP for Doncaster Central, says: "I am proud to open this new facility which is important to Thales, Doncaster and the Yorkshire and Humberside region, in growing the high-tech skills base we need for our region to continue to flourish. The Centre will service customers from across the country and will be responsible for many critical IT activities. I commend the region to potential new customers of this new Thales facility."