Salcomp's lay-off in Finland

As a result of the codetermination negotiations, a total of 18 employments will be terminated, 8 in Salo and 10 in Kemijärvi. The Finnish activities will be centralized to Salo and the office in Kemijärvi will be closed by the end of April 2009.

Salcomp’s codetermination negotiations started in August have been concluded. The negotiations concerned all activities in Finland, and the target was to investigate the possibility to transfer some functions from Finland to China and centralize the Finnish activities to Salo.



The codetermination negotiations are part of Salcomp’s actions to streamline its operations in order to meet the tightening competition on the mobile phone charger market.