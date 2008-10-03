Freescale likely to sell cell phone chip business

Freescale Semiconductor will explore strategic options for its cellular handset chipset products business and intends to complete a sale, joint venture agreement or other transformation in the coming months.

The company also announced it has updated its arrangement with Motorola whereby Motorola agreed to provide certain consideration in exchange for eliminating their remaining minimum purchase commitments.



With the increased funding from this strategic focus, the company will advance their integration of microcontroller, analog, power and sensor technology for the next generation of hybrid vehicles and provide solutions for more stringent emission and safety standards.



The company intends to increase R&D funding to expand their processing, RF, sensor and analog power management expertise into new high-growth market segments like personal medical devices, smart energy metering and home networking. Additional to that, Freescale will also accelerate its investments in its analog/power product families to increase its penetration in automotive and industrial markets and to enter into selected high-growth consumer markets.