Rimaster starts production in Czech Republic

Rimaster has recently started production at its new manufacturing unit in Louny, Czech Republic, midway between Prague and Dresden, Germany.

Initially, Rimaster will employ around 30 staff, a number that is estimated at rising gradually. Thomas Wernerson, former CEO of Rimaster Development AB, will be responsible for the facility in Louny. "I see great potential in this facility," says Thomas Wernersson, "despite the possible international economic downturn - rail transport is a long-term growth area, so this effort is very timely."



"We will also look at other investment sin the Czech Republic as a possible springboard for other types of manufacturing or assembly work. Louny is highly strategic place - in a logistical point of view, almost midway between Northern & Western Europe, the emerging markets in the East and the already strong industrial regions such as Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy."