SUSS MicroTec fires CEO

The Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec has relieved management board member Dr. Stefan Schneidewind from his position as CEO.

Dr. Schneidewind leaves the board, effective today, due to differing views regarding the future strategy of the Company. The Supervisory Board has nominated Christian Schubert to the Management Board with immediate effect. Mr. Schubert will be a regular member of the board. He takes over from Dr. Schneidewind, until a new CEO has been appointed.



Mr. Schubert brings broad experience from his work at companies within the fields of electrical, electronics and automotive industries. He held senior executive positions at the high-tech companies Kontron, congatec and Intica Systems.