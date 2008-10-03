Dell continues to gain ground in 2Q PC Market

PC demand continues to defy economic and financial woes, with worldwide unit shipments growing by 14.5% in the 2Q/08 compared to the same period a year earlier to reach 70.2 million units. There were no changes among the Top-5 PC OEM rankings compared to the 1Q.

“Hewlett-Packard continued its impressive start to 2008, with 2Q PC shipments of 13.4 million units, maintaining its worldwide No.-1 ranking at a market share of 19.1%, according to iSuppli’s preliminary ranking,” said Matthew Wilkins, principal analyst, Compute Platforms for iSuppli. “However, the second quarter represented Dell’s fourth consecutive quarter of market share growth, with the company delivering shipments of 11.2 million units and a market share of 16%.”Acer and Lenovo continued their fierce scrap in the second quarter, although with no change in rank. Acer held onto third place with a market share of 9.5% and Lenovo maintained fourth place, with a 7.9% share of shipments. Lenovo proved that Dell wasn’t the only Top-5 OEM that could grow its market share in the 2Q. Lenovo delivered a 1% sequential increase in market share from 6.9% in the 1Q to reach 7.9% in the second quarter.The attached figure presents iSuppli’s preliminary second-quarter global PC market share estimate.With the second quarter being the fourth consecutive quarter during which Dell gained market share, the company is clearly improving its position. “The creation and development of high-profile retail and channel relationships has very much helped Dell bring its PCs to consumers” Wilkins said. “The company also regained the No.-2 ranking in Notebook PC shipments from Acer in the second quarter.”Despite the economic conditions and difficulties in the housing and mortgage markets, the PC market remained strong in the second quarter. “PC shipments came in higher than forecast,” Wilkins said. “iSuppli maintains its enthusiasm for the PC market in 2008, despite the challenging conditions. iSuppli’s latest forecast for the 2008 PC market estimates unit growth of 12.5%.”-----: Acer’s shipments have been adjusted to incorporate those from Gateway and Packard Bell for the current quarter, along with and historical quarters.