Scottish ATE firm goes into administration

Acuid Ltd., a Scottish provider of Automatic Test Equipment, has gone into administration. "Acuid could not get enough revenue to meet its overheads," a source told Electronics Weekly.

HgCapital has invested £16m in the company, the Scottish Executive put in another £500,000. Acuid also received an order for DRAM testers from Infineon Technologies last year. Acuid has operations in Russia, Germany, Canada and Singapore. The company employs 70 people. It's currently unknown what will happen with Acuid's assets, according to Electronics Weekly.



Based in Edinburgh UK, Redwood City California and Munich, Germany, Acuid Ltd. is a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE), specifically designed for high speed memory technologies such as DRAM standards, DDR2 and DDR3.