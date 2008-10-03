Juki post record growth of 35%

Juki has closed the third quarter of 2008 with record 35%+ growth year on year. Sales of surface mount placement systems grew almost 40%, complemented by 20%+ growth in the Selective Solder product line.

Bob Black, President and CEO, commented, “All of us at Juki would like to thank our customers for making this outstanding result possible. While other firms in our industry struggle, Juki has continued to build on the strong growth of last year with these record numbers. I also want to thank our team of people, whose hard work and dedication to our customers has made this all possible.”



Juki also reported that the strong start of the FX-3 high-speed placement system was a major factor in 2008 sales. Juki Technical Director Gerry Padnos remarked, “The strong performance of the FX-3 has led to faster sales growth than we had planned. We are pleased that Juki has increased production capacity for the FX-3 to keep up with this demand.”