Holders Technology sole supplier of Kemmer in the UK

Holders Technology, distributor of specialised materials, tools and equipment to the PCB industry, is now the sole supplier of Kemmer drills and routers in the UK.

Holders Technology is also able to offer a consignment stock service, using the latest KDD software. This software automatically calculates when a drill needs to be re-stocked and this data is also, automatically sent to Holders Technology. Therefore, the customer not only benefits from consignment stock, but also from a constant re-supply of new stock, based on their usage needs and all without any manual intervention.



Graphic Plc is the first company to benefit from this service, offered by Holders Technology. Dave Pike, Managing Director says, ‘This software has helped us to become more efficient and allows us to save valuable time by enabling automatic re-stocking, as well as providing all the benefits of consignment stock.’ This service will now be rolled out to other customers in the UK.