Xenterio installs new SMT-Line

Xenterio has raised its production capacity by another 20% to up to 150,0000 devices per hour by bringing a fifth SMT-line into service. "We are able to deliver at short notice", explains Sales Manager Maik Regenbrecht.

In this way the EMS-specialist Xenterio (former Elcoteq) offers its customers a high degree of promptness and more flexibility. "We are able to deliver complete control modules", the Sales Manager says. Just recently a multi-annual contract has been signed with a new European customer for the delivery of WIMAX-Systems. Not least this order was one of the reasons to invest 2 million Euros in a new SMT-line. "Many companies want to keep the development competence in-house, but are looking for a service provider to manufacture their products."



The management sees the first business year for Xenterio very positive. The Management Team with General Manager Dr. Kleineidam puts a lot of effort in winning more regional customers. It is the first time in the company's history that Xenterio is on its way to become an independent EMS manufacturer and moving away from a simple in-house production.



The company, situated in the Black Forest (Germany), manufactures 140 prototypes every year, of which 90 % are transferred into series. This saves on unnecessary failure analyses and reduces the development time for the customer.