HP to pay €2.3 million in damages for wrongful dismissals

The former employees at HP's French site on Isle-d'Abeau have gained victory in a lawsuit and were awarded €2.3 million in damages for wrongful dismissals.

The dismissals followed the 2002 acquisition of the factory from EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI. The court decision states that HP is to pay each complainant €7.000 in damages for moral injury and a further €1,000 under Article 700 of the French 'Nouveau Code de Procédure Civil'. That means that HP is to pay €2,336,000 in damages - 292 former employees were unfairly dismissed the court ruling stated, reports pcworld.