TVAB completes new facility in Poland

The construction of TVAB's new production facility in Lodz, Poland has been completed now.

However, internal infrastucture work and preparations for the move are still ongoing. All operations will be moved to the new modern plant before years end. With this new facility TVAB Polska will be able to offer top modern working environment and further improve manufacturing efficiency. The layout is planned in accordance with Lean manufacturing principles and there is space available for planned growth.