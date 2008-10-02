Panasonic Factory Solutions to cooperate with GPS Technologies

Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe and GPS Technologies signed a cooperation agreement effective as of September 1, 2008.

GPS Technologies will act as a sales representative in cooperation with Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe serving customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark and Slovenia. The agreement covers Panasonic’s surface mount technology machines as well as insertion equipment.



"This partnership between Panasonic Factory Solutions and GPS Technologies brings together the globally operating manufacturer of SMT and insertion equipment and a well established sales representative company with a track record of serving customers in the electronics manufacturing industry in the said countries for many years. Teaming up with GPS will increase our regional presence and allow us to support a wider range of customers and industries.”, says Christian Kolbe.

In addition the announced that - effective from October 1, 2008 - Matsushita Electric Industrial has become Panasonic Corporation and its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange has been changed to PC from MC. The name change also took effect for some of the group companies that used the names Matsushita or National. Along with the name change, Panasonic is working on the brand changeover from National to Panasonic in Japan, aiming to complete by the end of March 2010.