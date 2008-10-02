Carve-out of Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems proceeding on schedule

Effective October 1, 2008, most international units of the Siemens business unit Electronics Assembly Systems will have been converted to legally independent companies.

With this step the Siemens AG starts to execute its plan to legally separate the former EA unit from Siemens’ Drive Technologies Division. The newly established company with the name Siemens Electronics Assembly

Systems (Siemens EA) will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siemens Drive Technologies with headquarters in Munich. With this “carveout”



The carve-out will be formally completed with the establishment of the new, separate company in Germany on 1st of January 2009.