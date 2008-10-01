Assembléon reduces staff to become profitable

Due to the current slowdown in the global economy and the downturn in the SMT Pick & Place equipment market, Assembléon will adapt its organization to become structurally profitable. A structural cost reduction is part of the plan. It includes a staff reduction of hundreds of jobs.

Assembléon expects to become structurally profitable as a fully capable global SMT Pick & Place equipment manufacturer. The proposed plans include a reduction of the global workforce from around 720 to 510 positions. Assembléon today has asked its Works Council for advice on the proposed decision to reduce the headcount in the Netherlands from around 390 to 255 positions. Assembléon wants to assist employees affected in finding new positions. Discussions with the social partners about this effort are ongoing.