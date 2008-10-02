EMS market benefits from demand for consumer electronics

The market for electronics manufacturing service is primarily driven by demand from the consumer electronics and communications sectors, states the latest Frost&Sullivan report.

Additional to that, many EMS providers try to brake into niche markets such as medical, industrial or aerospace and defence. New analysis from market analysts Frost & Sullivan finds that a growing demand for consumer electronics is likely to influence the outsourcing strategies within the electronics industry.



Increasing end-user demands pressure OEM companies into developing (and manufacturing) new products to satisfy this demand – especially for new electronic devices or gadgets. Consequently, OEM companies will increasingly depend on EMS providers for their manufacturing needs.