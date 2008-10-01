PCB | October 01, 2008
PCB market for Flex boards to increase
Flex has become the preferred technology for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). High-volume, surface-mount PCB applications, flip-chip and BGA packaging designers are also using flex circuits for their applications.
They are thinner, weigh less than rigid PCBs and have the ability to bend to fit into tight spaces. Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPC) addresses the increasing demand to maximize available space within the electronic assembly. Recently, the market for FPC has grown four times the rate of rigid boards.
Rigid-flex circuits are hybrid constructions that contain both rigid and flexible substrates laminated together into a single package. They usually have at least one FPC with the rigid PCBs and are multi-layered and double-sided. Copper traces in the flex section provide interconnection between the separated rigid portions.
Rigid-flex allows designers to replace multiple PCBs interconnected with connectors, wires, and ribbon cables within a single package, offering improved performance and reliability. This also offers cost reduction in terms of purchasing, supply chain and assembling. Rigid-flex allows designers to reduce weight while increasing the reliability of the interconnection. They also allow designers to work in 3D. The flex portions can be folded, twisted and rolled to follow the design of the mechanism. The electrical properties of the connectors are enhanced due to defined shielding and isolation. Rigid-flex circuits can accommodate EMI shielding layers, through-hole assembly, controlled impedance and other customer-specified electrical requirements, said Frost. Rigid-flex is quickly finding acceptance in a number of industries. From hand-held consumer electronics such as cell-phones, mp3 players to military aerospace industry, rigid-flex is gaining popularity. The medical devices industry has adopted rigid-flex for devices such as hearing aids and pacemakers.
Cost and design issues are the main challenges facing the rigid-flex market. Rigid-flex needs a different manner of design from the standard rigid PCBs.
The cost of the material used in the fabrication of the products is very high due to which the manufacturers of simple electronic applications that do not benefit from the advantages of flexible circuits and tend to avoid the products. The cost of raw material involved is a huge deterrent apart from the fabrication costs which works out to as much as five times that of a standard rigid PCB.
Driven by demand from medical, aviation and military industry as well as industrial and consumer electronics, the market for rigid-flex PCBs is growing extremely fast. The industry has maximum demand from communication and consumer electronics industries, according to Frost.Even though the flexible printed circuit market segment currently holds only a small portion of the entire printed circuit industry, its development has dramatically altered the landscape of the printed circuit market.
Among the different FPC types, rigid-flex is anticipated to the fastest growing accounting for about 33% of the total revenues from in flexible PCBs industry in 2012.
The industry is witnessing a convergence of rigid and flex. High Density Interconnect (HDI) with increased performance and functionalities, coupled with the increasing demand and applications in the end-user industries, is expected to drive the growth of the rigid-flex PCB market. With technology utilized in the rigid-flex expected to stabilize in the next 5-7 years, it is projected that this market will experience strong growth.
Rigid-flex circuits are hybrid constructions that contain both rigid and flexible substrates laminated together into a single package. They usually have at least one FPC with the rigid PCBs and are multi-layered and double-sided. Copper traces in the flex section provide interconnection between the separated rigid portions.
Rigid-flex allows designers to replace multiple PCBs interconnected with connectors, wires, and ribbon cables within a single package, offering improved performance and reliability. This also offers cost reduction in terms of purchasing, supply chain and assembling. Rigid-flex allows designers to reduce weight while increasing the reliability of the interconnection. They also allow designers to work in 3D. The flex portions can be folded, twisted and rolled to follow the design of the mechanism. The electrical properties of the connectors are enhanced due to defined shielding and isolation. Rigid-flex circuits can accommodate EMI shielding layers, through-hole assembly, controlled impedance and other customer-specified electrical requirements, said Frost. Rigid-flex is quickly finding acceptance in a number of industries. From hand-held consumer electronics such as cell-phones, mp3 players to military aerospace industry, rigid-flex is gaining popularity. The medical devices industry has adopted rigid-flex for devices such as hearing aids and pacemakers.
Cost and design issues are the main challenges facing the rigid-flex market. Rigid-flex needs a different manner of design from the standard rigid PCBs.
The cost of the material used in the fabrication of the products is very high due to which the manufacturers of simple electronic applications that do not benefit from the advantages of flexible circuits and tend to avoid the products. The cost of raw material involved is a huge deterrent apart from the fabrication costs which works out to as much as five times that of a standard rigid PCB.
Driven by demand from medical, aviation and military industry as well as industrial and consumer electronics, the market for rigid-flex PCBs is growing extremely fast. The industry has maximum demand from communication and consumer electronics industries, according to Frost.Even though the flexible printed circuit market segment currently holds only a small portion of the entire printed circuit industry, its development has dramatically altered the landscape of the printed circuit market.
Among the different FPC types, rigid-flex is anticipated to the fastest growing accounting for about 33% of the total revenues from in flexible PCBs industry in 2012.
The industry is witnessing a convergence of rigid and flex. High Density Interconnect (HDI) with increased performance and functionalities, coupled with the increasing demand and applications in the end-user industries, is expected to drive the growth of the rigid-flex PCB market. With technology utilized in the rigid-flex expected to stabilize in the next 5-7 years, it is projected that this market will experience strong growth.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments