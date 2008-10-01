Scanditron starts stencil production in Poland together with DEK

Scanditron has represented DEK in Poland since the Polish subsidiary was formed in 1996. Scanditron and DEK will now develop the cooperation further and start the production of laser cut stencils in October for the local Polish market.

The company has been on the Polish market for over 12 years now and was in the development phase of electronic production in Poland together with the large electronics companies. Today, the company works with large corporations such as Phillips, Jabil, Flextronics and Kimball, but also medium-sized and small companies. Scanditron currently employs 10 staff members in Poland.



Since a year Scanditron has also represented Mydata in Poland and sees a good development for the company as the pick-and-place machines are well-adapted for the Polish market.



With their major distributors such as DEK and Orbotech, Scanditron has large market shares for screen printers and AOI in the Polish market, the company told evertiq. Around 100 DEK screen printers and around 30 Orbotech machines are installed in Poland. Scanditron also represents OK International, Dage and Datacon.



Besides the production of traditional electronics, Scanditron also operates in the area of production equipment for solar photovoltaics, fuel cells, RFID, microelectronics, LCD etc. According to Scanditron this is something the company is working with in Poland as well. During the past year, the company has doubled its workforce through acquisitions made in Finland and Denmark. Scanditron builds its company’s success on a strong commitment to support and service.