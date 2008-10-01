Sony Ericsson to close down unit in Manchester

Sony Ericsson plans to cut 2000 jobs in different location, worldwide. In Europe, the company plans to close down its unit in Manchester, UK.

According to Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri, the company reportedly plans to close down its unit in Manchester, which in turn would leave its 160 staff unemployed. Additional to that, Sony Ericsson also plans staff reductions (450 will have to go) at its researcher centre in Durham, USA.



750 employees will be laid off Sony Ericsson in Kista (Sweden) as well as 80 in Hässleholm (Sweden) - as Sony Ericsson has decided to close down this office. The rest of the redundancies areexpected to affect Sony Ericsson’s largest unit Lund in Sweden.