EB & Nokia Siemens Networks<br>in Wimax cooperation

EB and Nokia Siemens Networks have agreed upon the co-operation on the further development of WiMAX technology. According to the agreement, EB will sell its WiMAX baseband software asset to Nokia Siemens Networks.

The parties have agreed to continue the WiMAX baseband software related product development together, with Nokia Siemens Networks purchasing WiMAX product development work from EB as a service. According to the agreement, EB will in the future have the licence to use the WiMAX baseband software and its subsequent versions when developing demanding customer solutions based on WiMAX technology.



"The agreement gives both parties the best conditions to continue to develop their own wireless WiMAX businesses. We will transfer current WiMAX development resources to the development of demanding customer-financed solutions," says Ari Virtanen, head of Wireless Solutions at EB. "



EB will change its business model in the mobile WiMAX standard by shifting from investing upfront in the R&D of radio base station module products to the development of demanding, customer-financed WiMAX solutions. The agreement does not have significant result or balance sheet impact for the second half of 2008 for EB, but it will reduce significantly the costs of EB's own R&D investment going forward, while maintaining the opportunity to develop and implement demanding WiMAX solutions for customers.