Stevenage Circuits selects Orbotech's InStack and InCoupon Software

Stevenage Circuits has purchased and installed Orbotech's InStack and InCoupon software for use in the engineering process at the Company’s bare printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

Mr. Jeremy Rygate, Engineering Manager at Stevenage Circuits, said: “The addition of InStack and InCoupon to our engineering capabilities will have a positive impact in improving the efficiency, consistency and cost-effectiveness of our builds, particularly those that are complex, multi-layer and multi-constraint. Further, by automating these functions, we are able to enjoy a more consistent and simple process.”



Mr. Yoav Harel, President of Orbotech, commented: “The addition of these software modules to Stevenage’s existing suite of Frontline tools from Orbotech provides another layer of production advantages for their front-end operation. They will be able to gain important improvements in the operational efficiency and accuracy of these process steps to keep pace with the demands of their specialization in fast-turnaround manufacture of PCBs ranging from simple PTH to complex multi-layer, flexible and flex rigid PCB technologies.”