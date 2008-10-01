Sensys increase production, more work for Kitron and Flextronics

The production of the road safety systems Sensys Traffic has reached over 100 units per week which is the highest level ever. Production will continue to be at this level all through Q4/08 to support projects in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. These ares expected to be completed and delivered before the end of the year 2008/09.

"Our suppliers have done a good job in the short term in increasing the production to the levels that we are at today. Our supply capacity is the highest in the industry thanks to our partners and it is a key competitive advantage for SENSYS on the market", says Johan Frilund, president of Sensys Traffic. The manufacturing of the SENSYS road system today busies around 90 people at Kitron in Jönköping, Flextronics in Karlskrona, Ljungsarps Verkstads i Ljungsarp and Mastec Components i Ulricehamn (all in Sweden). Sensys has -earlier this year - received orders from Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Sweden.



